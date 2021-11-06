Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,192. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

