Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. Cutera has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $821.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cutera by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.