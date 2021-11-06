CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 805,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,365,000 after acquiring an additional 255,618 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

