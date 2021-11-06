CWV Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $17.55 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $17.55 million and $8,251.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.