CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 359,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,083. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $201.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $3,241,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 126.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

