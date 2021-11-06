CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

CYBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CYBE stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $48.52.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in CyberOptics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.