Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post sales of $6.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $21.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,658. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,275,096.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,070 shares of company stock worth $4,577,923 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 22.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

