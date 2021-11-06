CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

CTMX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 876,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

