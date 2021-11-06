DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $513.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $520.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.