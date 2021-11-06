DA Davidson Cuts Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $18.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $581.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

