DA Davidson Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.65. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,192. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

