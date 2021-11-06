Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Sells 343,862 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $292.08 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

