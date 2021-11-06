Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Underweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has 96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of 95.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

DNKEY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 24.14%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.