DAOventures Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $3,138.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005625 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004763 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.