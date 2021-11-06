DAPS Coin (DAPS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,678.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $23,678.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.22 or 0.00401490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,599,060,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

