Dawn Mattoon Sells 333 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $17,519.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QTRX stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 1.45. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quanterix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

