Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

