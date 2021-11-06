Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Announces Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,525. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.80%.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.