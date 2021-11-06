Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

DK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek US stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Delek US worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.