Dennis Mcgonigle Sells 17,500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEIC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

