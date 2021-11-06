Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. Dent has a market capitalization of $668.68 million and $102.18 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00261091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00097403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.