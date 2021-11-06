Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $160.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.22.

The Clorox stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

