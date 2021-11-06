Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

