Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,263.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 276,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 269.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 494,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 360,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.