Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.34

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.34 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 36363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

DXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.55. The firm has a market cap of C$610.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.20.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$173.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total value of C$53,975.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

