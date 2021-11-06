DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,718,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.53% of DHI Group worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 537,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.30.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

