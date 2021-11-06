Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.13.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,954. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

