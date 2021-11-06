DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Announces Earnings Results

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DigitalOcean updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DOCN traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. 1,664,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,553. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $108.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 111,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

