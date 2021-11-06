DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 28883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.