DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.10.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.61. 1,664,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.39. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $108.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

