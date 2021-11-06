Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,278 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

SIC opened at $14.49 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

