Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 52,483 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OSW opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

