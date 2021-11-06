Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.94 Million Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 77.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 299,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 208,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 26.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

