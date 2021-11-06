Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,212 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of County Bancorp worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $221.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.94. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.97.

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

