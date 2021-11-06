Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,979 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.27% of Huttig Building Products worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,357 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 547.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 363.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

