Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DIN traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 422,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dine Brands Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Dine Brands Global worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

