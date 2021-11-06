Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.16, but opened at $88.76. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 9,453 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

