Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 1,379,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSEY. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.