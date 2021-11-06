Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.43

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.43 and traded as high as C$58.20. Dollarama shares last traded at C$57.51, with a volume of 250,246 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,146,872. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 over the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

