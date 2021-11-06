Dora Factory (DORA) Market Cap Achieves $33.81 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Dora Factory has a total market cap of $33.81 million and $25.79 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $11.04 or 0.00018167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,384 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

