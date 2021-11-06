Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Shares of NYSE:LPG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 353,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorian LPG stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 83,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Dorian LPG worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

