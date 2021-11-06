Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $39,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

