Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $66.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

In other Doximity news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

