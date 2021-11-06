DragonVein Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $129,124.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,483.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.49 or 0.00957147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00274930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

