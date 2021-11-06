Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The company traded as high as C$17.42 and last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 41593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.56.

The company has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.54.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

