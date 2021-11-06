Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DREUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of DREUF opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

