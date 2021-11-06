DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG remained flat at $$21.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,488. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSP Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.18% of DSP Group worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

