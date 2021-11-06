DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

DSPG stock remained flat at $$21.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $530.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.63, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSP Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,418 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.18% of DSP Group worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

