DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041313 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

