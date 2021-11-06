Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,924,000 after buying an additional 350,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,683,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,559,000 after buying an additional 336,058 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

DUK stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

